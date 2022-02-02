Peyton Renee Barnes, Daddy's little sunshine, momma's sweetheart, passed away Tuesday, January 25, at her home. A visitation and memorial service celebrating her life will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Peyton was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on July 1, 1993 to David Allen Bames and Deanna Lynn Barnes. She grew up in Woodville, Texas, where she participated in many beauty pageants as a child and loved playing softball. Peyton enjoyed fishing and working on cars with her daddy, and loved being a big sister to her brothers, Dallas and David.

Peyton graduated from Anderson-Shiro High School in 2012, after moving here her senior year, and then went on to continue her education at a trade school, where she obtained her license to become a Registered Medical Assistant.

For fun, you could usually find Peyton casting a line, as she loved to fish! She also loved to draw, loved writing, listening to music, spending time being goofy with her brothers, whom she adored, or enjoying a cold margarita with her mom. She was always up for a little Pokemon adventure or just hanging out with friends. She also really loved family game nights. She made sure everyone participated, except for monopoly. HaHa!

Peyton (our Pete) will be most remembered for her infectious smile and her lighthearted humor & sarcasm. She was silly, quirky, a little nerdy. She had such a sweet and witty personality and was so much fun to be around. Peyton loved her family and loved to help others.

She will always be loved and remembered by her mother, Deanna; her two brothers, Dallas and David; her grandmother, Ann Barnes; grandmother and grandfather, Lewis and Alice Kelley; aunts, Leah, Shura, Kathy and Becky; and her seven cousins.

Peyton is now wrapped in the loving arms of her Daddy, Grandpa, Granny, Nana and other family members.

Despite her short time here on earth, Peyton was deeply loved and brought immense joy to those around her. She was loved by many and will be so very missed by all.

Gone but not forgotten. Love you more, sweetheart!

