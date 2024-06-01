***UPDATE 12 p.m.

The man suspected in the shooting of a dog at a convenience store parking lot has been identified.

Joshua Land, 29, of Waller, is charged with with animal cruelty, deadly conduct, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing. Officers are trying to determine a motive in the shooting.

Read the original story below.

Shots fired early Saturday

Navasota Police charged a man with deadly conduct early Saturday morning after he allegedly shot his dog in the Annie’s Country Store parking lot.

Officers responded around 7:05 a.m. June 1 to the 8700 block of Texas 6 in Navasota for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they quickly apprehended the suspect. A deceased dog was located in the parking lot reportedly shot by the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and witness interviews are being conducted.

Anyone with information are urged to call Navasota Police Investigators, 936-825-6410 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting.