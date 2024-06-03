Neighbor says alleged dog killer is suspected of murder

Joshua Land, the suspect who is accused of killing his dog in the parking lot of Annie’s Country Store in Navasota Saturday morning , June 1, may also be a suspect in his father’s death.

A neighbor who lives in Waller across the street from the suspects father told The Examiner police discovered the body of Larry Land around lunchtime today, June 3. He had been shot.

The neighbor said she saw Larry Land Friday night, and that was the last time anyone saw him.

She said she spoke with Walker County law enforcement since she is believed to be that last one who saw him alive.

The neighbor who has lived near Larry Land for 4 years said Joshua Land is a known drug user and she has witnessed him being arrested on multiple occasions.

In one occasion she recalls Joshua being arrested for allegedly fighting his dad.

Joshua Land was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly shooting his dog in the Annie’s Country Store parking lot in Navasota.

The Examiner is reaching out to law enforcement for more information in the death of Larry Land.

Full story in Wednesday’s edition of The Examiner.