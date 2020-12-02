Stick with a welding career at NISD

At Navasota Independent School District faculty are preparing students for a better future with their Career and Technology Education (CTE) program.

Navasota ISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick has addressed members of the community through various platforms and shared the passion NISD has about their CTE program.

“The opportunities we have in our CTE program are really exciting,” said Musick. “It provides different opportunities for students that no matter what they are interested in or what they plan to do after graduation, there will be choices, opportunities and certification programs that prepare students to walk into a business or college.”

In November 2017, voters passed a $55 million bond project that includes renovating existing CTE programs as well as constructing a new wing to house even more CTE programs.

The Examiner is highlighting individual CTE programs offered by Navasota ISD beginning with a career in welding.

Agriculture teachers Jason Payne and Kelvin Neal have a state-of-the-art Ag Mechanics facility where they can instruct students who are interested in a variety of agricultural careers. The facility includes welding booths, a paint booth large enough for trucks and trailers, plasma cutting tables and so much more.

Before pulling down the shield and trying to create the perfect bead joining pieces of metal together, students must first learn welding safety in a classroom setting. The Ag Mechanics building also features large classrooms.

Payne said they can actually offer any certification that is needed in the welding industry, but they focus on the certifications recognized by the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

Certifications approved by TEA include AWS D1.1 Structural Steel; AWS D9.1 Sheet Metal; AWS SENSE Welding Level 1 and API 1104 Welding Certificate.

Navasota is able to teach different types of welding including stick, MiG and TIG. The biggest advantage to NISD’s welding program is that it is 100% free to students. “The district pays for everything,” explained Payne. They pay for the test, the certifications, all the metal, hoods, jackets, gloves etc. The kids can come in here and walk out with a certification and it doesn’t cost them a dime.”

Payne said one of the main focuses he and Neal try to instill in the students is the importance of good work ethic. For those interested in making a career in the welding industry, Payne said they encourage them to continue their education after graduation and one of the schools they recommend is Texas State Technical College (TSTC) in Waco. He said he also encourages students to learn the business side of the industry as well because eventually as they get older they may want to become a supervisor, instructor or own their own business.

Some students choose to immediately go into the workforce. In 2019 Payne said four of the graduating seniors went right into Navasota’s economy making $16 to $19 per hour starting off. He said several local businesses and welding shops are interested in hiring students out of high school. “Not only do they get to stay in the community, but they can also have well-paying jobs,” said Payne.

Students who obtain jobs out of high school often find employers who are willing to invest into them. Payne said they constantly tell their students, “the education and certifications that you get here you can take with you into the workforce and when an employer sees that you are motivated they will invest in you and pay for additional training and certifications.”

NISD students in the Ag Mech program also offer a lot of services to the public. Payne said they make a lot of signs and do a lot of projects on the CNC plasma cutting machine. “We can pretty much do anything any fabrication shop can do, and in some instances, we can do more because of the technology and equipment that is available to us,” stated Payne.

Anyone interest in inquir ing about having a project done are encouraged to contact Payne or Neal via email paynej@navasotaisd.org or nealk@navasotaisd.org.

For any student interested in pursuing a career in welding or simply wanting to know more about the CTE program and other programs NISD offers, you may contact the high school counselors.