Stimulus, taxes

President Donald Trump signed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law Friday, March 27, that will provide help to struggling families, support to businesses and rush resources to overburdened health care providers.

The economic rescue package will provide stimulus checks to eligible residents based on your income level. The amount you will receive will depend on how much money you made based on your 2019 tax return. If you haven’t filed your taxes in 2019, your return will be based on your 2018 return.

Married couples who made a combined $150,000 or less, are projected to receive $2,400. If your combined wages exceed $150,000 the amount you receive will lessen on a sliding scale. Couples making $198,000 or more will not receive money.

Parents with children under 17 will receive $500 per child which can also be less for parents with higher incomes. Individuals filing single earning $75,000 or less per year will receive a $1,200 check. According to the IRS, if you make over $75,000 but less than $99,000 a year, you will receive $5 less for every $100 over (ex. someone earning $76,000 will receive $1,150 while someone who makes $95,000 will get $200, assuming neither has children).

Refunds will be distributed either electronically or via a check by mail, that will be dependent on how you received your last tax refund from the IRS. Stimulus checks are anticipated to begin being sent out three weeks from when the bill was signed. Anyone owing back child support is not eligible for a stimulus check.

Social Security

The IRS announced that senior citizens on Social Security will also be eligible for the stimulus check. Seniors and others that do not typically file tax returns will need to submit a simple tax return to receive the stimulus payment.

Unemployment increase

Individuals who currently receive unemployment assistance will get an additional $600.00 a week on top of the amount the state already pays. The extra amount will be available for up to four months.

Tax Deadline Extended

In response to COVID-19 concerns, the April 15 tax deadline has been automatically extended till Wednesday, July 15. Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the IRS to qualify for this automatic federal tax filing and payment relief.

Anyone needing to file after July 15 will need to file a formal extension.