Storm upgrades on Washington Avenue

The City of Navasota is diligently working on upgrading the storm drainage system downtown and getting it completed in a timely manner. The intersection between Railroad Street and Washington Avenue is currently undergoing construction to upgrade a drain pipe.

City of Navasota Director of Streets and Sanitation Jose Coronilla explained the premise of the project is to increase the diameter of the pipes from 36 inches to seven-foot by seven-foot box which will allow for a more useful drainage system.

Coronilla met with the vice president of BPI who expressed concern about the shelter in place that was implemented in Brazos County. Despite the current circumstances, Coronilla stated that they were going to continue their work while keeping the same schedule.

Coronilla said he would like to see the project completed within two-weeks, but the vice president of BPI is confident they can complete the project in seven more working days, and they plan on working every day, including weekends to get it done as fast as possible.

Traffic is being detoured through Holland and Tenth Street. Several signs are lined along these routes to help guide traffic.

Coronilla reminds the citizens of the community that despite the ongoing construction, downtown Navasota remains open for business.