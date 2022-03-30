Storms impact Grimes County

Spring storms impacted large portions of Texas with numerous confirmed tornados. Grimes County residents also reported damages from a potential tornado that may have touched down near County Road 102.

Rex Stow, who lives on CR 403 in Anderson was one of the many victims suffering damage from high-wind. Lily stated minor damages were reported in the area of County Road 102, Texas State Highway 39 and Farm-to-Market Road 1696 where he believes a tornado may have touched down. He stated from information he gathered while tracking the weather via KBTX’s live feed and reports from a Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputy, it is possible there was a tornado.

“There hasn’t been any confirmation of a tornado by Texas Weather Service, so we are unsure if there was indeed a tornado or just strong winds that caused damage,” explained Lily. Accord-ing to Lily most damage reported was minor including damages to sheds, barns, roofs etc.

Storms in northern portions of Grimes County caused lengthy power outages. Iola ISD was forced to cancel classes Tuesday, March 22, due to loss of electricity. Classes resumed the following day.

Grimes County has a Reverse 911 Emergency Alert System in place, but Lily stated due to the rate at which the storm traveled there was not ample time to send out an alert to notify residents of potential storms. Lily said weather alerts are one of the scenarios where the Reverse 911 system can be utilized.

To register your phone for Reverse 911 alerts, visit www.grimescountytexas.gov under Emergency Management, click on the Emergency Notification System link on the bottom left of the page. You can register a home phone, cellphone, or email. Voice or text alerts may be sent, and you can request assistance if needed during evacuation situations. You may also register a relative’s phone to receive the alerts.

Storm damages may be reported to www.damage.tdem.texas.gov.