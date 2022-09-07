Three arrested following pursuit

Three people were arrested in Navasota Tuesday evening, Sept. 6, after a brief pursuit.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., Grimes County Constable Wes Male reported that a male driving a white colored vehicle at the 500 block of Laredo Street was displaying a firearm and threatening citizens.

Navasota Police Officers searched the area and spotted the vehicle traveling at the 800 block of Laredo Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect fled from officers. Officers pursued the vehicle which traveled westbound at a high-rate of speed. After several minutes, the vehicle crashed into two parked vehicles at the 600 block of West Virginia Street.

Three males exited the vehicle and fled on foot heading north. After a brief pursuit, Anthony Woods, 25 of Navasota, was taken into custody. A block away, Quantavius Moore, 22 of Navasota, was also taken into custody.

A third individual, Dreion Moore, 28 of Navasota, fled into a residence at the 400 block of Ella Street and barricaded himself inside. After several minutes, Dreion and another individual exited the home. Dreion was arrested and the other individual was released at the scene.

A search warrant was executed at the home on Ella Street and several firearms were seized.

Woods was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, a State Jail Felony; Evading on Foot, Class B Misdemeanor; and Felon in Possession of Firearm, a 3rd Degree Felony. He also had outstanding warrants for: Deadly Conduct – Discharging a Firearm, a 3rd Degree Felony from College Station Police Department and four Navasota Class C warrants: No Driver’s License, Disorderly Conduct - Fighting, and two Failure to Appear.

Quantavius was charged with Evading on Foot, a Class B Misdemeanor.

Dreion was charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle, a State Jail Felony; Evading on Foot, Class B Misdemeanor; Failure to Comply Striking Motor Vehicle, Class B Misdemeanor; and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a 3rd Degree Felony. He also had a TDCJ parole warrant for Assault on a Public Servant.

Navasota Police thanked the following assisting agencies: Navasota Fire Department, Grimes County Constable Wes Male, Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.