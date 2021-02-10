TRF announce management changes

As the Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) wrapped up the year following the 46th season of the festival, several staffing changes were made filling multiple vacancies within the TRF office.

Patrick Coveney has been promoted to General Manager and will be working directly with owner George Coulam. Coveney has worked on the TRF grounds since 1987 and joined the organization full-time in 2020 as the Director of Operations. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the position, including health and public safety, and event organization from small venues to large, multi-day sites. Coveney looks forward to this significant venture and being an integral part of the TRF organization.

“I’m looking forward to the continued growth and evolution of the Texas Renaissance Festival as we prepare for the 2021 season and the future of the festival,” said Coveney. “I’m also looking forward to expanding the TRF portfolio by bringing additional events to Grimes County and the surrounding area,” he added.

Sandy Brown who has been at TRF for the past 10 years, has been promoted to Assistant Manager, working alongside General Manager Coveney. Brown formerly served as the Site Office Manager and has extensive knowledge and experience managing financials, ticketing pricing and practices, and vendor support.

Darla Smith joins the TRF staff as Vendor Coordinator after many years in this same position at the Colorado Renaissance Festival. Smith has 30 plus years of experience in the industry as she has crisscrossed the country as a vendor herself.

Stephanie Schettek begins the 2021 season as the Marketing Coordinator for TRF. Schettek has logged over 10 years of experience in marketing, sales and sponsor management with other live-event companies.