Victoria Street shooting

A shooting on Victoria Street Tuesday, March 15, is being investigated by Navasota Police.

At approximately 7:10 p.m., Navasota Police responded to reports of shots fired at the 1200 block of Victoria Street in Navasota. Upon arrival officers found evidence that somebody at the location fired a weapon.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said no one was injured in the shooting but there was property damage. “This does not appear to be a random shooting,” stated Myatt.

Myatt urges anyone with information about the shooting to contact Navasota Police Department, 936-825-6124 and speak with an investigator or call Grimes County Crime Stoppers tip line, 936-873- 2000. Callers can remain anonymous.