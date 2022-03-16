Vaughn delivers walkoff hit

Jaggar Vaughn recently had the first walkoff hit of his LeTourneau University baseball career.

The Iola High School graduate singled to center field in the seventh inning March 5 to give the team a 5-4 win over McMurry University in the first game of a home doubleheader sweep.

The junior’s mother and grandparents were there to witness his feat, for he said his relatives have been attending the home series.

Hitting seventh in the order, the designated hitter came to the plate with the bases loaded, no outs and the score at 4-4. Because six teammates hit ahead of him that inning, Vaughn was able to get a good look at what the pitcher was throwing. He realized he threw the fastball and curveball.

“My mentality going up to the plate, with a runner on third, was hit a fly ball,” he said, noting that his teammate could tag up on a fly out to the outfield. “I recognized out of the hand that it was going to be a curveball. I knew it would be high in the zone. I attacked it and squared it up pretty good.”

The walkoff snapped a four-game losing streak and ended his hitless streak at six games. “It definitely was really cool,” he said.

Vaughn played in 10 of the first 16 games (5-11) and started eight. He hit .179 with four runs batted in. He had four hits in his first three games before the hitless streak.

“I feel like I’ve been seeing the ball well. I’ve barely been missing pitches,” he said. “I’m trying to simplify my swing and stay on top of the ball.”

When he doesn’t start as a designated hitter, he starts at catcher and had a perfect fielding percentage in 26 chances.

He said he played first base in two junior varsity games.

Women’s beach volleyball

Hannah Barosh of Southeastern Louisiana University paired with Hannah Brewer to defeat their Nicholls State opponent 21-11, 21-14. The Anderson-Shiro High product and Brewer had a 1-7 record competing at the No. 1 position and 0-1 mark at No. 2.

Women’s track and field

Concordia University Texas freshman Tamia Dailey ran the second leg of the 4-by-100-meter relay that scored by placing sixth at the Trinity Invite. The Navasota High alumna finished 16th in the long jump and also competed in the 100 and 200 dashes during her debut.

