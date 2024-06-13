Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Bizzell class of 2024
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 3 hours ago
Last updated 2 hours ago
Read so far

Wednesday shooting in Navasota injures one

By Matthew Ybarra - Managing editor
June 13, 2024 - 14:39
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    EXAMINER PHOTO

Navasota Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting on McAlpine Street in Navasota where one victim was airlifted.

 

Around 11 p.m. June 12, officers responded to St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital in Navasota for a gunshot victim.

 

The male victim was dropped off at the hospital by a family member. He was airlifted to St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan in serious condition.

 

Officers traced the shooting to the 800 block of East McAlpine Street and spent multiple hours collecting evidence.

 

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Navasota Police Investigators, 936-825-6124 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024