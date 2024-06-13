Wednesday shooting in Navasota injures one

Navasota Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting on McAlpine Street in Navasota where one victim was airlifted.

Around 11 p.m. June 12, officers responded to St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital in Navasota for a gunshot victim.

The male victim was dropped off at the hospital by a family member. He was airlifted to St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan in serious condition.

Officers traced the shooting to the 800 block of East McAlpine Street and spent multiple hours collecting evidence.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Navasota Police Investigators, 936-825-6124 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.