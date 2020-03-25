Welcome to the family

Michael J. Fox once said “Family is not an important thing, it’s everything.” For the Garcia family they now have everything. James and Lacey officially welcomed five-year old Augustus James, better known as Auggie to their family with an official court adoption and name change Monday, March 23. Auggie has been with the Garcia family since December 2018, and they were awarded custody March 29, 2019. Auggie selected his own name incorporating his Papi (grandpa) Gus’s name and his dad James’ name. “James and I can’t put into words what this child means to us,” said proud mother Lacey. “We know everyone says he is a lucky boy, but we are the lucky ones . He has blessed us so much.”

Courtesy photos