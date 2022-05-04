Gloria Mae (Price) Valenta, 68, of Navasota, passed away Sunday, April 24, at her home. A celebration of her life was held 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 2, at First Baptist Church of Navasota, with visitation beginning an hour prior at 1:00 p.m. Interment followed in Oakland Cemetery. Rev. Clyde Larrabee officiated. Arrangements were under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Gloria was born on May 10, 1953 to Julian and Helen (Blake) Price. She married James Valenta on December 17, 1995 and together they raised five daughters. Gloria owned and operated her own house cleaning business. She was an outgoing, generous woman who would give anyone the shirt off her back.

Gloria enjoyed dancing, cooking, margaritas and scratch-off lottery tickets. She was a very hands-on grandma and enjoyed spending time with them, especially having her large family over for a home cooked meal.

She is survived by her husband, James; daughters, Serrena Moon, Felicia Drummond, Tiffany Pepper, Heather Valenta and Amanda Valenta; sister, Mary Line; brothers and sisters-in-law, Terry and Lorilei Lewis and David and Tonya Lewis; and 23 grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are Todd Moon, D. J. Moon, Andrew Moon, Johnathon Pepper, Trevor Suehs and Jack Pepper.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Tracy Ashley; grandson, Zachery Drummond; and granddaughter, Gloriana Sanders.

