Mrs. Fernanda Murillo Medina, 89, of Navasota passed away Thursday, June 17, at her home. Visitation with family and friends was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Nobles Funeral Chapel, followed by a parish rosary at 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass celebrating her life was 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church with Rev. Eli Lopez officiating. Rite of Committal followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Fernanda was born in Mexico City, Mexico on June 30, 1931 to Incarnacion and Juana (Lara) Murillo. She married Onesimo Medina in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and together they raised three children. Fernanda was an accomplished seamstress, creating beautiful embroidered tablecloths, pillow cases and linens for her family. She was a fantastic cook and loved sharing her recipes and knowledge in the kitchen with younger generations. Fernanda was the happiest when in the midst of her family.

A devout Catholic who loved her church, Fernanda’s greatest joy came at Christmas when she would meticulously set up her very large nativity in her home and follow the manger custom on Christmas Eve, passed down to her through the generations. She also loved a good bargain and enjoyed going to flea markets and thrift stores.

Fernanda’s memory will be cherished by her sons and daughters-in-law, Antonio and Lydia Medina and Aurelio and Mary Medina; daughter and son-in-law, Maria and Raul Diosdado; sister and brother-in-law, Hermelinda Murillo Lara and Luis Martinez; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and one great, great-granddaughter.

Serving as pallbearers are Aaron Rodriguez, Daniel Diosdado, Christian Adams, Hayden Adams, Luis Medina and Jose Tristan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Onesimo Medina; sister, Rena Murillo Lara and brothers, Porfirio, Enrique, Gilberto and Jose Angel Murillo Lara.

