BARBARA FOUGERON 1935 – 2023

FOUGERON

Barbara Jane Fougeron was a loving wife, a caring mother and a forgiving soul.

Barbara was born in Houston, Texas, August 13, 1935, and passed quietly at her home in Navasota, Texas, on Mother’s Day, May 14, 2023, surrounded by those she loved.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Mission, 11323 County Road 304, Stoneham (Navasota) on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a rosary service to follow at 6:00 p.m. To continue her remembrance, a mass and Celebration of Life will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Mission, on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Edward C. Kucera, Jr. as the celebrant. The rite of committal will follow in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Barbara was always a positive presence in what can often be a world of confusion, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She touched the lives of so many people across multiple generations. Anyone who knew Barbara, knows that her family meant everything to her and in her eyes, each of you reading this is family.

Barbara grew up in the Houston area and graduated from Incarnate Word Academy in 1953.

At the age of 17, Barbara fell in love with a young, handsome man who became the love of her life for 68 years. In 1954, Barbara married Leland Fougeron and babies soon followed. And oh boy, what a fun close-knit family it would become, with six children, twenty-two grandchildren, and twenty-one great grandchildren, all of whom looked forward to Grandma’s Christmases, the highlight of which was her Gumbo, and a German Chocolate Cake on your birthday. If you are one of the real lucky ones who knew her as “mom, memaw/great memaw, or grandma/great grandma”, then you own a special relationship with the most caring person you will ever meet. She was devoted, loving, and always put others before herself.

Life was a whirlwind in her family’s young years. Barbara managed a rapidly growing household, while Leland attended night school for a degree in management. Even through these busy years, they managed to make lasting memories. By vacationing each year with the family at the Frio River, they created a family tradition that has continued for more than 60 years, and shared today by their kids, grandkids and greats.

In 1968, they moved to Magnolia, Texas, where they raised children, farm animals and grew gardens. The kids were always encouraged to be involved, so Barbara was tasked with keeping up with extracurriculars for them to include, being a leader in FFA and 4-H, raising endless numbers of show animals, band, twirling, and cheerleading. No wonder she had to take on extra jobs to support the kids’ activities. All the while, she was up before dawn feeding the animals, sewing matching outfits for the family to wear during the livestock shows, and keeping the hungry crew fed. Nothing could slow Barbara down. Once, she broke her leg while ice skating with friends and family because she chose to tuck her leg under her rather than “falling like a kid on her bottom.” For months, with no time for a real recovery, Barbara would be seen wheeling herself around the house in an office chair cooking, cleaning, and keeping the household moving.

After the children grew up, Barbara and Leland were able to enjoy some travel through the US and abroad. There was always the annual trip to the Frio River, but they also explored Tennessee, the Pacific Northwest, California, Colorado, New Mexico, and many states in between in their RV. This fun continued until one day the truck brakes failed while coming down an extremely high mountain in California only to be followed by experience of an earthquake. After that, they continued to explore, not so much by RV, but with family and friends to many places to include the Holy Land, Spain, Italy, Danube River, Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, Chesapeake Bay, along with a number of cruises.

Through the years, one of Barbara’s greatest passions was the church and her church community. She worked to instill the importance of Church and spirituality to all that she knew and loved. By being involved in teaching CCD classes, altar society, Acts Retreats, bazaar festivities, and bringing communion to the sick, she was able to spread the Word of God, and grace many with her kindness. The St. Joseph’s Mission was dear to her and became her home parish in 1986. Her love of the church and its community has made an impact on her family, as many are present each year for the bazaar, and several have become active members hoping to continue her legacy.

Barbara also loved being active with the people in her life, visiting and playing games with family and friends. She truly enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids, teaching them to play cards or dominoes, and occasionally “explaining rules” that her sons-in-laws clearly “forgot”. But her games did not end there, as she always looked forward to her monthly games of Bunko and Tripoli with dear friends.

The traditions and memories that Barbara leaves with family, friends, and church are numerous, and those of us that love her, very much appreciate those in the community who made her life so joyful.

Barbara is predeceased by her parents Gilbert and Mary Boudreaux. She is survived by her husband, Leland Fougeron; six children, Nadine (George) Morris, Stephen Fougeron, Natalie (Todd) Newman, Debora (Bobby) Williams, Teresa Wommack, and Barbara (Craig) Sico; her brother, Gilbert Boudreaux; twenty-two grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in Barbara’s memory.

You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www. lindleryobertsonholt.com.