BARBARA GURKA SZYMCZAK 1949 – 2023

Mrs. Barbara Gurka Szymczak, 74, of Anderson, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Visitation with family and friends was Monday, Jan. 8, beginning at 5 p.m., at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church with a vigil service following at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the church with Rev. Msgr. Adam McClosky, Rev. Giovanni Nguyen, and Rev. Eli Lopez as the celebrants. The rite of committal followed in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Barbara was born in Houston, TX to Paul and Emily Malinowski Gurka on Dec. 27, 1949. She attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic grade school and graduated from Waltrip High School in 1968.

During her formative years, she was especially influenced by the kind and sweet nature of her grandmother Maggie Malinowski. After high school, Barbara attended Manpower Business school, and worked as a key punch operator for several firms in downtown Houston. On Sept. 16, 1972 she met Tommy Szymczak at a dance at the Navasota VFW. The two saw each other again on Nov. 11, 1972 and began a steady courtship. They were married on July 14, 1973 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Houston.

They established their home in Anderson on their little farm called “Szymczak’s Polish Ponderosa.” Barbara immediately took to the country life — cows, pastures, hay, gardens, yard work and most especially the flowers and plants that she cared for so lovingly.

Barbara was active in the community. She was a room mother for her boys while they were in elementary school. She served as mail-in ballot judge at election time, but it was her love and dedication to her family and St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church that was really her hallmark.

She served as the coordinator for the auction at the annual bazaar for over 40 years. She was a CCE teacher, member of the choir, member of the altar society, cleaned the purificators, cared for the flowers and plants on the altar, and along with Tommy, served as a CYO sponsor and an engaged couple sponsor.

Barbara began working for Grimes County in 1995 in various positions. She helped establish the county 911 addressing system. She then worked as a clerk in the Tax Assessor-Collector’s office. Finally, she served as the secretary in the county Ag Extension office until her retirement in 2010.

She and her sister Vickey were members of the Bromeliad Society Houston and International. They enjoyed trips each year to places in Louisiana, Texas, Florida, California and Hawaii for the world conference. Barbara and Tommy enjoyed visits to the casinos in Louisiana; Vickey accompanied them on some of these trips.

Barbara is survived by her husband Tommy of Anderson, son Gerard of League City, and son Eric of Houston; her sister, Vickey Gurka of Houston and brother Ken Gurka and wife Alyse of Houston; brothers-in-law, Marion (Evelyn) Szymczak, Leonard (Lanell) Szymczak; sisters-in-law, Janice Sechelski, and Diann (Sid) Arterburn; nieces and nephews, Molly Gurka, Sophie Gurka, Chris Szymczak, Jeff Szymczak, Amanda Ghazi, Julie Sechelski, Lori Cobb, Jeremy Arterburn and Brian Arterburn.

She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Emily Gurka.

Barbara is remembered as a loving wife, incredible mother, and for her sweet, gentle, kind and always-helpful attitude towards others.

Serving as pallbearers will be John Jankowski Jr., Chris Szymczak, Jeff Szymczak, Travis Cobb, Jeremy Arterburn and Gary Klodzinski. Honorary pallbearers will be Gerard Szymczak, Eric Szymczak, Vickey Gurka and Ken Gurka.

For those that desire, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church CCE building fund in her name.