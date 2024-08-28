BARBARA JEAN CUMMINS 1939 – 2024

Barbara Jean Cummins, affectionately known as Bobbie, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 22, 2024, at the age of 85.

Born on July 7, 1939, in Greenville, South Carolina, she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great- great- grandmother whose warm presence and unwavering support touched the lives of all those who called her Mema.

In her years, Bobbie served as a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker, nurturing her family with love and care. Later, she obtained a job in retail jewelry but quickly transitioned into their accounting department. After her tenure there, she took a job doing accounting for Sheldon Water District, where eventually she would become the manager of that district office and worked there until her retirement in 2001. In 2002, Bobbie, and her husband Wayland, moved to Navasota to retire and live their remaining years in the original homestead Wayland grew up on. Here they enjoyed the slow days of retirement spending countless mornings over breakfast and coffee, growing a garden, canning fruits and vegetables, loving their grandkids, attending church, and studying God’s Word.

Some of her greatest joys were reading, studying God’s Word, listening to music and singing right along. Bobbie had many hobbies including thumbing through cookbooks and recipes, recreating and cooking as many as she could, and was no stranger to cuddling up in her favorite chair, watching a good movie, while crocheting one of her many Afghans.

Bobbie was full of compassion and had a beautiful tender heart for those in need. Through the years she contributed to many charities and ministries. Among her favorites were St. Jude’s, VFW, Billy Graham, and of course, her home church.

Bobbie is survived by her baby sister, Deborah McConnell Rowden; loving daughters, Karen Elaine Holmes, Laura Lynette Simmons, Kimberly Ann Schulte, and Stephanie Marie Chitwood. She also leaves behind her sons-in-law, Sundance Austin, Billy Holmes, David Schulte, and Charles Chitwood. The legacy of her love continues through her 16 grandchildren: Sharon Paul, Michelle Casey, Alan Austin, Catrina Ortega, Christin Holmes, Shabree Bellard, Mackie Simmons, Nicholas Simmons, Joshua Schulte, Aaron Schulte, Kandis Martinez, Katie Latif, Tristan Schulte, Ashley Bailey, Derek Chitwood, and Jessica Hensinger, as well as her 36 great-grandchildren and 16 great- great- grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her twin daughters Leanne and Deanne; younger sister, Kathryn Eileen Farmer; eldest daughter, Brenda Rene Austin; and her husband of 64 years, Wayland Eugene Cummins. Their memories endure in the hearts of her family, who are grateful for the love they shared throughout her life.

The community is invited to celebrate Bobbie’s life during visitation at Nobles Funeral Chapel, located at 402 E Blackshear St, Navasota, TX 77868, on Wednesday evening, August 28, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held the following day, Thursday morning, August 29, 2024, at New Hope Church, located at 7908 North Highway 6 Loop, Navasota, TX 77868, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Stoneham Cemetary at 11:15 AM. Lunch will be provided for all family and friends following the burial back at New Hope Church.

Bobbie Jean Cummins will be dearly missed, but her enduring spirit lives on in the cherished memories of her family and friends. Her loving heart and kind nature have left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her.