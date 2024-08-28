MAZIE W. ROSS 1945 - 2024

Mazie W. Ross was born on March 14, 1945 to Riley Webster, Sr. and Thursey Chatman Oaks in Navasota, Texas, she was raised in a Christian home environment. She accepted Christ as her savior at an early age.

Mazie (Nennie) attended C L W school in Courtney, TX, and Herman Hospital school of Nursing in Houston, TX. She worked for Herman Hospital and LP Electric Company.

Mazie attended Mt.

Pleasant B. C. in Navasota and Lily Grove B. C. in Houston. She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband; Ray Charles Blackmon and second husband, Theodore Ross; her son, Blakley Blackmon; sister, Mary Louise Nelson; grandmother, Louise W. Nelson; grandfather, Dan Webster, Sr.; and uncle, Dan Webster, Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Jeffery Blackmon of Austin, TX; a devoted sister, Ina W. Bay of Navasota; four grandchildren, Nikcole, Yvette, David and Nichelle Gailliard, all of Houston; sisters, Eva M. Tanksley of Houston, Felecia Webster of Bryan, TX, Yvonne McDade (Ray) of Bryan; brothers, Riley Webster, Jr. (Ester), Cecil Webster (Marsha) of Carmine, TX, and Veallin Webster (Evelyn) of Gause, TX; seven great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.