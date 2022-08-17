Isaac Matthew Barrera of Navasota, Texas closed his eyes on this life on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in motorcycle accident. Visitation with family and friends was held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 12, at Nobles Funeral Chapel. A rosary followed the visitation at 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass was celebrated 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 13, at Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Old Washington, followed by the Rite of Committal in the Catholic Cemetery. Rev. Ernesto Elizondes officiated.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Isaac was born on January 01, 1991 in Colorado City, Texas where he attended school until 2nd grade. The family moved to Navasota and he attended and graduated from Navasota High School in 2009. Isaac was a big man with a huge heart. He was ecstatic and super proud of being a father to Keira. He spent most of his time loving on his precious daughter, “Daddy’s baby.” Isaac was striving to be the best dad he could be. He befriended anyone and everyone who crossed paths with him. If you ever encountered Isaac, you must admit he either made you smile or laugh.

He was an unselfish man and was the first to give and always gave from his heart. No words exist that can explain the compassionate, humble, big loving man that he was. He will be sadly missed by many.

He is survived by his daughter, Keira Violet Barrera; parents, Eva and Leonard Rico; grandmother, Bruna Martinez; brother and sister-in-law, David and Jade Barrera; sister and brother-in-law, Monica and Omar Fernandez; step-sister, Rebecca Barrera; uncles and aunts, Richard Franco, Jr., Elizabeth Franco, Elsa and Jason Free, Ellena and Jesse Aguilar, Evelyn Franco, Magdelena Rico, Romana Molina, Maria Morales, Juliett and Jean Baldobino, Maria and Eddie Rolands, Stacy Little, Emily Franco; nephews, Elias, Brayden and Kayden; nieces, Mila, Esther, Everly and Raelyn; and numerous other cousins, great aunts and great uncles.

Serving as pallbearers are Elias Barrera Christopher Martinez, Omar Fernandez, Juan Sandoval, Jazz Alejandro, Brian Ramirez, Bobby De La

Isaac was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Franco, Sr., grandmother Magdalena Serna and aunt Esther Marie Franco.

