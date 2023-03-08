Martha Warner Greer 1941 - 2023

On Sunday, February 26, 2023, Martha Warner Greer, 81, died peacefully of sudden complications and heart failure. She was born on September 29, 1941, in Lufkin, Texas and grew up in Navasota. She was preceded in death by her parents, L.B. and Tommie Belle Rhea Warner. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Michael Lee Greer and brother William Warner. They raised two sons, Michael Greer and wife Sharon and Mark Greer both of Bryan. She is also survived by grandchildren Benjamin Greer and wife Moriah, Matthew Greer, Jacob Greer and wife Tami, Tyler Greer and Ryleigh Greer. She also has six great-grandchildren and two great-grand granddaughters.

After graduating from Navasota High School, she moved to Bryan to live with her aunt and grandmother where she was able to attend business school which led to her employment with the City of College Station. She later served as a bookkeeper for several local businesses for many years.

Martha loved to travel but her real passion was loving her family and friends. At her sons early ages, she volunteered as a Cub Scout Den Leader and served many years in scouting and as a day camp director eventually earning scouting’s highest award, “Silver Beaver.” She treasured the many friendships she developed over the years with cousins, in-laws, scouters, and classmates. She will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center, Bryan. Express condolences at www.Callaway-Jones.com.