BEVERLY MCGINTY 1960 – 2025

Funeral services for Beverly McGinty 64 of Navasota will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 1, 2025, at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, 1005 Noland Street, in Navasota. Burial will follow in the McDonald Cemetery. Visitation will be the same day as funeral beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the church.

Beverly passed January 22, 2025 at the St. Joseph Regional Health Center in Bryan, Texas. Beverly Diane Wesley-McGinty was born May 17, 1960 in Allen Farm, Texas to Herbert Van Wesley and Maggie Lee Stevenson Wesley. Beverly accepted Christ at a young age under the leadership of Rev. Gerald Sims and later under Rev. Harold Sims and Freddie Shaw at Lee Tabernacle in Navasota. She later moved her membership to True Vine Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor William Gantt and later Rev. Charlie Hall. She received her formal education in Navasota.

Beverly met and married Ronnie Ray McGinty on October 25, 1976, and to this union two children were born: Monique Yolanda McGinty & Ronnie Rena McGinty.

She spent much of her life in childcare - loving on any child she came in contact with. Beverly was employed with George Washington Carver Daycare and John C. Webb Elementary until May of 1996. She would later go on to open her own childcare center, Nana’s Daycare.

Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Van & Maggie Lee Wesley; her sister, Glenda Fay Wesley; her paternal grandparents, Joseph & Rosa Lane Wesley; and her maternal grandparents, Felix and Fannie Stevenson.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 49 years Ronnie Ray McGinty; her children, Monique McGinty (Robert), Ronnie McGinty-Creeks (Tremayne); and one step-daughter, Cherita Thomas; seven grandchildren, Tyler Ray Lewis, Jordan Darae Wells, Wardrevia Raejah Love, Tremayne Creeks Jr., Tiora Trenae Creeks, Cecilrae Aurbresha Love, and JaKayla Marie Wesley; two step-grandchildren, Brycen & Mattison Woods; eight great-grandkids, Keanstian Hall, Jordyn Wells, Autumn Creeks, Hagen Hyman, Jersii Wells, Kobie Creeks, Jordaveion Wells, and Jaceion Wells; three sisters, Kathy Wesley, Carla Goree (Gene), Wanda Wilson (Charles); two brothers, James Stevenson (Akamie) and Derick Wesley; three sisters-in-law, Patricia Ringgold, Linda McGinty, and Felicia Carmouche (Michael); a very special friend Earline Jones; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

