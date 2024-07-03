BLAKE LEONARD 1970 – 2024

Franklin Blake Leonard, 54, of Plantersville, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 27, 2024, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A gathering of family and friends took place Tuesday, July 2, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home with a rosary following at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stoneham with Rev. Elias Lopez as the celebrant. The rite of committal will follow in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Cole Harrington, Frankie Imhoff, Joe Heijl, Joe Acosta, Steve Thompson, Michael Kubeczka, Kent Fisher and James Meekins. Names as honorary pallbearers are David "Marty" Nowicki, II, Dustin Nowicki, Dathan Nowicki, James Leonard and Bairm Leonard.

Blake was born June 23, 1970, in Liberty, Texas to Jerry and Virginia Rose Imhoff Leonard. He spent his childhood years in Liberty and moved to Plantersville in the mid-80s where he went to Navasota High School and graduated in 1989. Blake was an outstanding member of the Navasota Rattler Football Team and remained friends with many of teammates. After graduated, Blake served his country and joined the U.S. Army. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to Plantersville and began working with his family on the Imhoff Ranch. This allowed him to follow his passion for the outdoors. Blake enjoyed working with animals, hunting and fishing. He shared that love of animals with his family. They traveled across Texas and the country to many county and state fairs. Blake was a strong supporter of the Navasota FFA. If he wasn't working the ranch and travel to fairs with his family, he enjoyed a good game of 42, watching football and NASCAR races. Blake was a member of the Mid-Coast Santa Gertrudis Association, St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Plantersville-Stoneham Bunch.

Blake was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jerry Wayne Leonard.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Joni N. Leonard; a daughter, Kaylee Leonard and Justin Scott of Plantersville; sons, Kaden and Kelton Leonard of Plantersville; brothers, James Leonard and Bairn Leonard, both of Liberty; father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Helen Nowicki of Brenham; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a great number of friends.