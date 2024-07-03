RENIKA T’SHA DERRY 1983 – 2024

A celebration of Life for Renika T’Sha Derry, 40, of Anderson, Texas was Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Anderson, Texas at 11:00 a.m. in the auditorium of the Anderson-Shiro Elementary School located at 458 FM 149 in Anderson. Burial was in the Berryman Cemetery in Anderson. Renika T’Sha Henson Derry departed this Earthly Life on June 21, 2024 in Anderson.

Renika T’Sha was born on October 19, 1983 in Bryan, Texas, Brazos County, to Freddie Henson and the late Chester Henson. T’Sha graduated from Anderson-Shiro High School, Anderson. She also attended Sam Houston State University, Penn State and graduated from the University of Phoenix in October 2023.

Renika loved going fishing, shopping, watching sports, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

Renika united with McKenzie Chapel United Methodist Church at an early age and remained until death.

She was united in Holy Matrimony to Quintin Derry for seven years and to this union one girl was born.

She was preceded in death by her father Chester Henson; grandparents, F. D. and Georgia Calhoun, and Willie and Pearline Henson; uncle, Douglas Leon Calhoun; cousins, Dedrick Calhoun and Dionne Calhoun.

Renika T’Sha is survived by her loving daughter, Raeleigh Tion Derry; mother, Freddie Deniece Calhoun Henson; aunts, Zola Bryant (Floyd), Jacqueline Calhoun, Marilyn Bubb (Ed), Mary Henson (Orlando), Brenda

Henson (Gary) and Regina Henson; uncles, Terry Lynn Calhoun (Emma), Morris Henson (Berta), Michael Henson (Brittany); two Godsons, Ta’Colby Calhoun and Swade Earls, Persona; friends, Ms. Kimberly McBride, Ms. Gloria Johnson, Ms. Barbara Bookman, Leslie Cooks, Theressa Gilreath, Pastor Bodrick Ross Sr., Ronnie Gibson and Melanie Adams.

Special thanks to Lindsey Schroeder, Donna Arthur, Tina Schroeder, Carolyn Neuman, Maryann Hargrave, Mattyna Stephens, Annette Hall, and a host of ex-employees from Texas A&M University, BVCOG, Grimes County, Sears, Skyline Parents, uncles, aunts, cousins and other friends.

Arrangements are entrusted with Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel 509 South Baylor Street in Brenham, Texas.