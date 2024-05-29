BOBBY GENE THOMAS 1954 - 2024

Bobby Gene Thomas was born January 26, 1954 to Ollie B. Neblett-Thomas and Arthur Thomas in Navasota, Texas (Grimes County). He is known to most people in Navasota as “Big Bobby” for his larger-thanlife personality.

Bobby attended G.W. Carver Elementary and junior high school and graduated from Navasota High School in 1973. Bobby was a jack of all trades and worked various jobs during his lifetime in Navasota. His positions included Grocery Store attendant, Auto Dealership make ready, Construction Laborer, Bar Attendant, Cemetery Caretaker, and Landscaper. Bobby even became an entrepreneur in the photography industry and was infamously called “The Picture Man.”

Bobby thrived at being a good humanitarian and utilized his personal vehicle to offer transportation services to those in need.

Bobby accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age and was baptized and became a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Navasota, TX under Rev. Paul X. Jones and later under the leadership of Pastor Tracy Chivers. During Bobby’s health struggles he remained steadfast in his faith and fought a good fight until God called him home on May 19, 2024.

Bobby’s life has touched many people during his journey. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ollie B.; father, Arthur; stepfather, L.C. McCray; maternal grandparents, Clara and Wade Neblett; as well as his paternal grandparents.

He leaves in God’s care his sister, Andrenette Boudreaux; his special niece, Jamaica and Troy Davis and a host of extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.