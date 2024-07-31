BRYCE SMITH 1949 – 2024

Bryce Smith, was born on June 7, 1949, to Will D and Mildred (Pyle) Smith. He attended school in Bedias until Bedias consolidated with Madisonville in 1959. It was Madisonville High School where he graduated and while there, met his sweetheart and love of his life, Lynn Wells. They recently celebrated fifty-seven wonderful years of marriage and were blessed with three children, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Bryce, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on July 23, 2024 on his ranch in Bedias, Texas.

From an early age, Bryce was taught a strong work ethic by his father. He loved to work and work he did. He worked tirelessly on his ranch, embracing the simplicity and beauty that comes from a life close to nature. His love for his work and his family was evident to all who knew him, and his hard work and dedication to his land were an inspiration to many. Bryce found joy in staying close to home, tending to his cattle and watching his grandchildren grow and thrive.

Bryce was proud of his family’s heritage, and he wanted to make sure his children and grandchildren knew about the history of who came before them. He was often seen with his children and grandchildren in the pickup with him showing them and telling them of places and stories that were passed down to him by his parents and grandparents, and the events that he had experienced in his life with those he loved and respected.

Bryce accepted Christ and was baptized when he was eight years old at Bedias Baptist Church, the church he was raised in. When he and his family moved to Madisonville, where they lived for thirty-two years, they joined and attended First Baptist Church. When he and Lynn moved back to Bedias in 2013, he returned to his home church, where he was raised.

His love for his family and his community will always be remembered by those whose lives he touched. Bryce was preceded in death by his parents, Will D and Mildred Smith; his brother, Wright Smith; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, J.C. and Betty Wells; and brother in law, Jimmy Wells.

Bryce leaves behind his loving wife, Lynn Smith of Bedias; his daughter, Tiffany West of Bryan; his son, Lyle Smith and wife, Jody of Bedias; his daughter, April Evans and husband, Jason, of Glen Rose; his grandchildren, Dalton and wife, Ciera McVey of Kyle, Jayci West of New Braunfels, Paige, Ansley, Will, and Walker Smith, all of Bedias, Paisley, Canyon, and Hartley Evans of Glen Rose and one great-grandchild, Sage; his sister, Kim Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews, who loved him very much.

A funeral service celebrating Bryce’s life was held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2024, at First Baptist Church, Madisonville, Texas. Pastors Nathan Hoke and Bobby Brown officiated the service. Interment followed in Bedias Baptist Cemetery, Bedias, Texas, officiated by Josh Gafford.

Pallbearers were Will D Smith, Walker Bryce Smith, Canyon Evans, Dalton McVey, Jason Evans, Scott Pesl.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Bedias Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 579, Bedias, Texas 77831, or Bedias Baptist Church, P.O. Box 176, Bedias, Texas 77831.

Arrangements are under the direction of Madisonville Funeral Home, Madisonville, Texas.