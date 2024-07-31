JIMMY KIMICH 1979 - 2024

Jimmy Dean Kimich, 45, of Plantersville, passed away Friday evening, July 19, 2024, at CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital.

Visitation will take place beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a Memorial Mass celebrating Jimmy’s life will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Edward C. Kucera, Jr. as the celebrant. A reception will follow in St. Joseph Parish Hall.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michale Brunt, Robert Kimich, Jr., Justin Reynolds, Angel Gonzales, Ethan Hays, Jason Vaughn and Michael Kubcezka.

Jimmy was born July 6, 1979 in Houston to Michael Dean and Susan Lanette Hutchins Kimich. He was a longtime resident of Plantersville and he graduated from Navasota High School in 1998 where he excelled in baseball. He worked for Coca-Cola Distributing out of Conroe for many years. Jimmy then began employment with Harris County Precinct 3, where he rained for 10 years.

Family and friends were most important to Jimmy. Being a father to his beautiful daughter, Laurie Ann, was his favorite and most passionate role. Jimmy was a proud member of the “Country Club” where he enjoyed outdoors, bonfires, sippin and singin!

Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother, Susan, niece Courtney, grandfather Leon Kimich, grandmother Alice Hessong, grandfather Howard Hutchins and God Mother Mary Carmichael.

Survivors include his daughter, Laurie Ann; father, Michael Dean Kimich; sister, Sarah Lannette Kimich and her fiancé Ethan Hays; niece, Nevach; nephews, Cody and Ethan; grandmother, Anna Mae Kimich, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and great number of friends.