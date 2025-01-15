BUCK ODELL ISBELL 1933 – 2025

Buck Odell Isbell went to meet his Savior on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at his home in College Station, Texas. He was born on September 19, 1933, in Iola, Texas, to Clinton Alvin Isbell and Fannie Belle Grant Isbell. The youngest of nine children, Buck grew up in a loving and close-knit family. After his father’s passing in 1936, Buck, his mother, and his younger siblings moved to Portales, New Mexico, to live with his grandfather, Grant. In the third grade, the family returned to Texas, settling in Navasota.

Buck came to know his Lord Jesus at the age of nine during a revival at First Baptist Church in Navasota. He graduated from high school in 1951 and earned a scholarship to Texas A&M University. At Texas A&M, Buck embodied the spirit of a "Fightin' Texas Aggie," graduating in 1955 with a degree in mechanical engineering.

While at A&M, Buck met the love of his life, Carrie Buck, from Old Washington. They were married on December 4, 1955, at Friedens Church in Old Washington. Shortly after their wedding, Buck was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force. The couple moved to Misawa Air Force Base in Honshu, Japan, where Buck served his country. It was there, in the fall of 1956, that their first daughter, Donna, was born. After returning to the U.S., Buck continued serving in the Air Force Reserve, completing a total of eight years of military service and achieving the rank of Captain.

Following his active duty, Buck began his career with Magnolia Refining in Beaumont, Texas. During this time, Buck and Carrie welcomed their second daughter, Nancy. He later accepted an engineering position with Amoco Chemicals, serving in various locations across the United States. Buck retired from Amoco as a plant manager in Wood River, Illinois.

In 1996, Buck faced the heartbreaking loss of his beloved Carrie, who passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. A year later, he found love again with Virginia McKenzie, a fellow widow. The two married on November 22, 1997 and spent their years together traveling and cherishing life on Buck’s farm in Washington County. During this time, they actively participated in First Baptist Church in Navasota, where Buck was ordained as a deacon.

Buck was preceded in death by his first wife, Carrie, his parents, his four brothers, and his four sisters. He is survived by his wife, Virginia McKenzie Isbell; his daughters and their husbands, Donna and Dick Shadowens, and Nancy and Dean Heard; his stepson, James McKenzie; his stepdaughters, Mary McKenzie, and Martha and her husband, James Beaman; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Buck will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, and faithful servant of his Lord. His legacy of love, faith, and service will live on through the countless lives he touched. A special thank you to Luminous Hospice Care and hospice nurse Kelly Kitchens for their compassionate support.

The graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Friedens Church Cemetery, 20301 FM 1155E, Washington, TX.

The memorial service for Buck's life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, at First Baptist Church Bryan with Rev. Stephen Bailiff officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to:

H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum – 463 State Hwy 75N, Huntsville, TX 77320

FBC Bryan building maintenance fund – 3100 Cambridge Dr., Bryan, TX 77802

FBC Navasota building maintenance funds – 301 Church St., Navasota, TX 77868