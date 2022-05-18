CARL DEANE DRY

Carl D. Dry, 88, of Navasota, TX passed away May 7, 2022. Carl was born February 14, 1934 in Apollo, PA.

He served 10 years in the US Air Force before coming to Texas. Carl enjoyed country music and mowing the grass. He loved the Grimes County community and dedicated his life after retirement to serving his fellow veterans. Carl served as Grimes County Veteran Service Officer until 2011. He was a member and past commander of the Grimes County VFW Post 4006.

He was preceded in death by daughters Sharon Neighbors, Lois Brown and Dana Hackemack.

Carl is survived by his wife Maxine of 29 years; daughters, Tracy Fenn & husband Charlie, Marla Richard & husband Larry, Donna Schultheis & husband Harry, Toni Somerset, Angela Davis and husband Charles, Christina Neal; sons, Victor Dry & wife Shelli, Teddy Mitcheltree, David Mitcheltree & wife Courtney, David Webster & wife Sasha and Steven Webster,;and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the VFW Post 4006 of Navasota.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to VFW Post 4006 of Navasota, Stoneham United Methodist Church or Hospice Brazos Valley.