CATHERINE GIBSON 1959 – 2024

Catherine Gibson, 65, of Navasota, Texas passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2024. No formal services are planned at this time.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia she was the daughter of Dean and Maudine Meeks. Cathy was a resident of Grimes County for 27 years and an employee of Grimes County. She will be greatly missed

Survived by husband Thomas Gibson; son, Shawn Meeks of San Augustine, TX.; sister, Pam Cuvillier and Ronnie of Patteron, LA.; brothers, Garry Meeks of Hartwell, GA. and Charles K. Barfield and Cindy of Berwick, LA; and brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Regina Talley of Navasota, TX, and nieces and nephews.