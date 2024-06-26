Cecilia "Cici" West 1951 2024

Cecilia "Cici" Margaret West, 72, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday evening, May 23, 2024, in Navasota. She was surrounded by her family and friends as were her final wishes.

The family will have a private funeral where she will be buried at Houston National Cemetery in Houston. She will join her late husband David L. West, retired Navy officer and Navy Seal

A celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the P..A. Smith Hotel in downtown Navasota from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Please save the date and come help celebrate Cecilia.

Cecilia was born on September 18, 1951 in Las Vegas, New Mexico to Manuel and Mariquita Sena Montano. She was the only daughter out of six children. Cecilia lived in Amarillo, Texas and the surrounding area for many years and worked at Texas Tech Medical Center where she was an administrative assistant. Then, in 1991 she and her husband David L. West, moved to Navasota to make it their final home.

She loved to attend the Navasota Blues Festival where she would volunteer annually for many years. She was a Lifetime Member of the VFW 4006 Auxiliary as well as participating in the Ladies Auxiliary for a time. Everyone at the VFW loved her deviled eggs anytime they had their weekly gatherings whether it be meetings, watching sports or just hanging out. Anyone that knew her, knew that she loved going to see her friends at the VFW and Pink Champagne. Those two places were a big part of her social life with all of her best friends.

Cecilia loved to bowl, play pool, paint and cook for her friends and family. She was a devoted mother, grandma, sister and friend. She loved animals and her chihuahua's Lucy, Missy Mae and Charlie. She had a smile that would light up a room and spirit that was strong and mighty. She will be missed terribly.

Preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband David L. West and a brother, Lawrence Montano; Cecilia is survived by her daughter, Jennie van Wagner and husband Greg; grandchildren Jake van Wagner and fiancé Jen Sakian and Sydney van Wagner; brothers Robert Montano and wife Elcie, Rudy Montano and wife Sherrie, Willy Montano and wife Frances and Louis Montano and wife Sylvia.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in her name to her favorite charity, The ASPCA (any chapter that will benefit your area) or the Navasota Animal Shelter.