CECILIA GURKA 1940 – 2023

Cecilia Gurka, 83, of Navasota, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. Visitation with family and friends was held Thursday, February 8, beginning at 5:00 p.m., at Nobles Funeral Chapel with a rosary following at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass was celebrated 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 9, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church with Rev. Giovanni Nguyen as the celebrant. The rite of committal followed in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Cecilia Dorothy Gurka was born on November 6, 1940 in Anderson, Texas to Martin and Carrie Kapchinski. She graduated from Ellen McCarter Stewart school in Houston, Texas.

She married the love of her life Steve Gurka on June 13, 1959. Together they raised five children, Judy, Steve Jr., Rickey, Danny and Randy. Cecilia was a homemaker, worked at Holsum Foods, Wal-Mart and Navasota ISD.

Upon her retirement she enjoyed cruising, shopping and fixing things like jewelry and old furniture. She enjoyed working outside in her yard and tending to her flowers and plants that she cared for so lovingly. Cecilia took pride in baking for each family member on their birthday, and special occasions, making each one their favorite dessert.

Cecilia is survived by her sons, Steve Gurka, Jr. & Linda, and Danny Gurka & Marla; daughter, Judy LeFlore & Jimmy; brother, Max Kapchinski & Barbara; sister, Angelean Tomczak; sister-inlaw Delores Gurka Lane; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin & Carrie Kapchinski; husband, Steve Gurka, Sr.; sons, Randy Gurka and Rickey Gurka.

Cecilia is remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.

Serving as pallbearers are her grandsons: Rodney Sechelski, Tyler Gurka, Peyton LeFlore, Stephen Gurka III, Kevin Gurka and Brian Gurka.

For those that desire, memorial contributions can be made to St. Stanislaus Altar Society in her name.