Rattler soccer player heading to Spain

A Navasota soccer player has been selected to travel to Spain to participate in one of the sport’s most prestigious soccer camps, Atletico de Madrid Camp. Ricardo Alvarado is a junior at Navasota High School where he plays midfielder for the Rattlers. He also plays for the Calvary Youth Soccer Club.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!