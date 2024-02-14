Rattler soccer player heading to Spain

Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
February 14, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
Sports
A Navasota soccer player has been selected to travel to Spain to participate in one of the sport’s most prestigious soccer camps, Atletico de Madrid Camp. Ricardo Alvarado is a junior at Navasota High School where he plays midfielder for the Rattlers. He also plays for the Calvary Youth Soccer Club.

