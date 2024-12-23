Celestine Love Thomas 1944 – 2024

Celestine “Stine” Love was born December 12, 1944 to the late Willie Love Sr. & Mary Barry Love in Richards, TX. She was the 5th born out of 8 children born to this union. She accepted Christ at an early age. Celestine passed on December 12, 2024 at St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan.

Celestine attended Richards High School & graduated in 1964. She was a devoted sterile tech for 32 years and then went on to be a CNA for Scott & White where she retired. Celestine enjoyed shopping, traveling with her family, and listening to music. She was a very outspoken who wasn’t afraid to speak her mind and wasn’t going to sugarcoat anything.

She was definitely one of a kind, supportive, firm, caring, loving and protective woman. Celestine met and married Timothy Thomas, who called her “Steenie Weenie” on July 31,1971 and they would have been married 54 years until his departure to be with his Heavenly Father. They were reunited on December 12, 2024, when she gained her wings. She also was reunited with her mother, father, brothers Willie Jr. & Oscar (Sunny), sisters Joyce & Gracie, her son Cleveland (Click), a great grandson Ayden (JuJu), sisters & brothers-in-law.

Celestine will be loved & missed by the ones she leaves to cherish her memories & legacy, a daughter Evelyn of Navasota; two grandsons, D’Andrae (Shakresha) & Anthony; four granddaughters, Reasia, Shakeitra, Tiara, & Neva; seven great-grandkids, D’Andria, Ke’Andria, TeAndria, Jadan, Jordan, A’maree & Ky’ree; three great-great grandkids, Jayceion, A’syas & Sariya-Celeste; two sisters, Lois Robinson (Eddie) and Irene Lee; two brothers, Glen Love Sr. (Mary) and Tim Love; sisters-in-law, Eugenia Roberson and Carolyn Woodard (Charles); brother-in-law, Clarence Thomas (Lilian); special friends, Donnie and Lucille Glass and Ruth Hughey; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Funeral Services for Celestine were held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2024, at St. Holland Missionary Baptist Church in Navasota with Pastors Perry and Carolyn Harris officiating. Burial was at Little Flock Cemetery. Visitation was held on the same day from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lewis Funeral of Brenham.