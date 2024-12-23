Pearlie Joan Hyde 1950 – 2024

Pearlie Joan Hyde, the beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on the 23rd day of August 2024. She was 74 years in the making, and still reinventing herself. She will be missed dearly.

Initially a nurse, Pearlie Joan left that field to explore entrepreneurial endeavors and a quieter country lifestyle in Plantersville, TX. Whether exploring her native-American ancestry, or collecting art of questionable taste, she always did so with kindness and a measure of humor.

Pearlie Joan loved her dogs more than anything else, and even expanded on Ivan Pavlov’s classical conditioning studies, generating her own theory known as “cheeseburger math”, proving that her dogs could reliably count cheeseburgers, especially when one dog received more than the other. “Coco knows she didn’t get 4 cheeseburgers!”

She is survived by her sisters, Sandy and Debbie; son, Corky; daughter, Julie, and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Pearlie Joan’s legacy and legend will live on in the memory of her many generous acts, kindness, and the fascinating stories shared by all of us that have had the privilege to know and love her.