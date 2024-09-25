CHARLES EDWARD LEIBER 1957 – 2024

Charles Edward Leiber, devoted husband, loving father, proud Scooter, and dear friend to all, passed away peacefully at his home on September 18, 2024, in Navasota, TX surrounded by his family at the age of 67.

Charles Leiber was born on March 29, 1957, in Navasota, TX, to Edward Leiber and Janet Stegemoller Leiber.

Charles graduated from Navasota High School in 1975. He followed in the family tradition and started a dairy. After some years, he began a career in construction.

On June 2, 1979, Charles married Tammy Renn at Friedens Church in Washington, Texas. They had two children, Lindsey and Heath.

To know him was to love him. He enjoyed being outdoors. Hunting and fishing were some of his many hobbies. Charles spent hours helping Lindsey with her fair projects and coaching Heath’s Little League teams. He also enjoyed watching his 5 grandsons play baseball.

Charles will be deeply missed by his wife Tammy Leiber; father, Edward Leiber; daughter, Lindsey Young and husband Joe; son, Heath Leiber and wife Ashlee; sister, Jane Krause and husband Mark; brother, David Leiber and wife Brenda; and mother-in-law, Patricia Renn. He will also be deeply missed by his grandsons, Ethan Leiber, Casen Leiber, Cannon Leiber, Sawyer Young, and Brazos Young, nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Charles is preceded in death by his mother, Janet Leiber and his father-in-law, Joe Renn.

Honoring Charles’ life as pallbearers are Clint Hurst, Matthew Krause, Trey Krause, Larry Peavy, Jerry Walkoviak and Michael Wisnoski.

A visitation with family and friends was held Sunday, September 22, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., at Nobles Funeral Chapel. The services were held 10:30 a.m. Monday, at Friedens Church of Washington.

Burial will take place at Friedens Church of Washington Cemetery, Washington, Texas.

Memorial donations can be made in Charles’s name to Friedens Church, P.O. Box 306, Washington, TX 77880.