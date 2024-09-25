Navasota student charged with terroristic threat

Navasota Police are urging parents to educate their children on the magnitude of making terroristic threats on social media, text message, email etc. after a Navasota High School student was detained and charged with making a terroristic threat. Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize said NPD was informed of a possible terroristic ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!