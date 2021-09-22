Chase Wayne Meekins, 36 of Navasota, passed away Wednesday, September 15. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 23, at First Baptist Church of Navasota with the Rev. Clyde Larrabee officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Chase was born March 3, 1985, to Sherri Hughey and Danny Meekins. He grew up in Navasota and took an early liking to country music. As a Navasota Rattler, he was a member of the band, cheer squad, and football team water boys. Chase proudly competed in the Special Olympics as well.

Chase worked at Walmart in Navasota and then “went to college” to work at Texas A&M University at Duncan Dining Hall. He finished his career as “Assistant Manager” at his dad’s Squeaky Clean Xpress Wash in Navasota. Chase spent many hours planning his “wedding”, mowing pastures, watching Monday Night WWE, and being with family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Sherri Hughey; stepmother, Brenda Meekins; briefly survived by his father, Danny Meekins, who later passed away on September 19; brothers, Tanner Torres, Thomas Acosta, Jr, and Trainer Malinak; sisters and brother-in-law, Swacie Meekins and Krysten & Christopher Ramos; nieces and nephews, Trey, Kasen, Anthony, Kimora, McCrae, Ava, Hudson, Jeremy, and Briggston.

Chase was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dell Seale, Wayne Hughey, Mace and Ruby Meekins; and cousin, Logan Sechelski.

Serving as pallbearers are Brock Meekins, Brady O’Neal, Zacarrius “Woody” Haynes, Bradley Meekins, Jason Meekins, Darren Holmes, Hunter Harrington, Michael Yorek, Kody McKnight, and Rusty Thies. Honorary pallbearers are Foster McGraw, Lane Jarrells, Shelby Pennington, Donovan Reggins, Jenna Strode, Tabatha Acosta, and Isabella Dobijanski.

A memorial fund has been established in his name at Citizens State Bank to assist the family.

You are invited to leave kind words and fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com.