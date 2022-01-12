Clayton Tomkivits, 31, of Stoneham, died Friday morning, January 7, 2022, at his home with his loving mother by his side.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stonham with Rev. Edward C. Kucera, Jr. as the celebrant. The rite of committal followed in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Mitchell Kroll, Ben Gunter, Matt Burzynski, Cody Burzynski, Clay Condrey and Cole Burzynski. Honorary pallbearers were Boone Tomkivits, Derek Ashby and James Bilski.

Clayton was born September 28, 1990 in Conroe to Steven “Tubby” and Katherine “Kathy” Klawinsky Tomkivits. Clayton was born was cerebral palsy and attended school in Navasota. He brought great joy to all those that knew him. Clayton was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Glenn Steven Tomkivits.

Survivors include his loving and caring mother, Kathy Tomkivits of Stoneham; his sister, Mary Kroll and husband Mitch of Navasota; nieces, Logan Gunter and husband Ben of Georgetown, TX and Kinley Kroll of Navasota along with numerous other relatives.

You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www. lindleyrobertsonholt.com.