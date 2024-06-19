DAN MOHR 1931 – 2024

Daniel Mohr passed away at the age of 93 on May 31, 2024 in Orlando, FL. He leaves a legacy behind to all who knew him well - of honor, loyalty and kindness. And, a hole in the hearts of his loved ones, which were many.

Born May 18,1931 to Walter A. and Hilda (Krueger) Mohr in Washington, TX, Dan was raised in the Washington, TX area. He attended grade school at Brown’s Prairie School and graduated from Brenham High School. Dan enlisted in the U.S Air Force and was stationed at the 637th Radar Squadron, Othello, WA. He met “the best catch in Adams County,” Bonnie Jean Roloff and the tall, slender, handsome soldier with the soft Texas drawl caught her eye. They were married in Warden, WA on March 15, 1953, and remained together for 71 years. After Dan was honorably discharged from the USAF, he developed a leadership career as an electrical foreman at the Othello AFB, a stint at Geiger AFB, Spokane, WA, and later the Othello Community Hospital.

Dan and Bonnie made Othello their home for 50 years, raising three children. Dan was a member, an ordained Elder and Trustee of Othello’s First Presbyterian Church and a volunteer firefighter (serving as its chief for a season). He was a licensed ham radio operator and RC airplane enthusiast. He loved the outdoors and spent much time playing tennis, golfing, skiing, camping and boating.

Dan’s deep love for his Texas family and his Texas heritage called Dan and Bonnie back home in 2002. They were able to purchase and build on his Mohr grandparents’ homestead in Washington, TX. They attended and faithfully served Friedens Church of Washington (formerly Friedens Evangelical & Reformed Church) where Dan had been baptized and confirmed as a boy. He served on the church council and spent countless hours behind the scenes developing and supporting the church’s properties and mission. He loved to spend time with his extended family in the area that included some of his favorite people dear nieces, nephews and many, many cousins. Dan spent many happy hours with endless card games, sharing family meals, and conversation - simply enjoying one another. Dan, always loving God’s beautiful creation expressed in nature, deeply loved working around his Texas property. Peace, deep thinking and communion with God were his for the asking sitting on his swing by the pond.

Dan and Bonnie moved to Orlando, FL in 2023, to be closer to immediate family. Once again, he had left Texas, but Texas never left his heart. His family treasures the time they had with him during his last year on this earth.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Walter G. “Jack” (Wanda “Pat”) Mohr Jr., Roger (Anna) Mohr, Lydia (Barry) Rust, and May Dell (Sam) Lanham.

Dan is survived by his wife, Bonnie; three children, Randy (Mary) Mohr of Bellingham, WA; Tony (Kay) Mohr of Orlando, FL and Lori (Tom) Young of Colorado Springs, CO; seven grandchildren, Katie (Blake) Imeson, Kit (Lucia) Mohr, Samwise (Michael) Mohr, Bryce Young and Blake Young; and all their families (including four Imeson great grandchildren). Dan is also survived by his sister Virginia “Gin” Layton and brother Jerry Mohr of Washington, TX.

Dan knew and reassured his family that he had had a great life, a life well-lived. He said, “I’m ready…I am 93 after all.” Of course, we weren’t ready for him to go. Truly, he never will be gone – he is held in our hearts forever.

A memorial service for Dan will be held at the Friedens Church of Washington on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Glen Schoeneberg will officiate. If you’d like to make a contribution in memory of Dan, please consider a donation to Friedens Church, designating the missions fund.