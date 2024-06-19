SCOTT DAVID HEMANN 1958 – 2024

Scott David Hemann, 66 of Brenham passed away on June 6, 2024. Scott was born on April 11, 1958 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Houston, Texas to Victor Ernest and Evelyn Wehmeyer Hemann. He was baptized May 11, 1958, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pasadena and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Navasota on April 30, 1972.

He graduated from Navasota High School in 1978 and was employed at the TAMU Fire School.

Scott moved to Wylie and was blessed with 3 lovely daughters and made numerous friends. This was a wonderful time of participation in Wylie 4-H where his daughters showed rabbits and Scott was a dedicated Girl Scout Cookie Dad. While in Wylie, he helped build and open the Church where he served as Elder for a while. He participated in many church and community events.

While working in the Dallas area he met Mark Taylor and they started a cabinet and architectural millwork shop in the Richardson area. Scott graduated from ITT Garland as valedictorian. He worked at Denitech, before he transferred to Applied Materials and worked in semiconductors, where he traveled to California and Europe installing microelectronic equipment.

Later Scott moved to Conroe and was self-employed contractor doing numerous jobs around Houston and the surrounding areas. Scott was an avid hunter, fisherman, NASCAR fan, golfer, and general handyman-jack of all trades. He enjoyed time at NASCAR events with friends. For his 50th birthday he was able to drive Dale Earnhardt’s #3 car around Texas Motor Speedway which he said was one of the highlights of his life.

Scott is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Jessica Sala, and husband Ryan, Elizabeth McGee, and husband Justin, and Lisa Hemann; grandchildren, Skylar, Dominic, and Ava Sala. Scott’s siblings include Vickie (Billy) Ashorn, Jackie (Craig) Kankel, Nancy Joiner, and Kellie (Kevin) Goessler; nephews and nieces: Brian (Heather) Ashorn, Terie (Ryan) Gresham, Sara (Bryn) Behnke, Kaleigh (Blake) Wehmeyer, Joshua Joiner, William (Kenzie) Kankel, Matthew Joiner and Jacob Joiner; great nephews and nieces are Blane Ashorn, Westin Ashorn, Connor Gresham, Luke Behnke, Kate Behnke, Evelyn Wehmeyer, Brody Kankel, Everett Wehmeyer and Brooks Kankel. Also surviving is his Aunt Jo-Anne Hemann and Uncle Fred (Faye) Hemann, along with many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother Evelyn W. Hemann, father, Victor E. Hemann, Jr., brother-in-law Greg Joiner, maternal grandparents, William and Melinda Wehmeyer, and paternal grandparents, Ernest and Olivia Hemann.

The family would like to thank Colonial Living and Rehabilitation of Bellville for taking care of Scott in his final days.

AMemorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday June 22, 2024, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brenham. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, and to The Lymphoma Society in Scott’s memory at Scott Hemann Memorial (lls.org) Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main St., Brenham. To post a tribute to the family, please visit www. memorialoakschapel.com