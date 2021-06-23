David J. Stolz, age 33, of Navasota, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 19, 2021. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Friedens Church of Washington 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Nobles Funeral Chapel.

David was born October 12, 1987, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was baptized at Friedens Church of Washington November 22, 1987 and confirmed at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on October 8, 2000. David attended school in Navasota, Texas and graduated from Navasota High School in 2006. He took online courses with Blinn Junior College and earned a real estate license.

During his 6th grade year David was introduced to the game of chess by one of the teachers. He excelled at the game and became an avid player. Beating his Uncle Harry at chess was one of David’s favorite pastimes. David’s love for chess caught the attention of neighbor, Mr. Shirley Harvey. Mr. Harvey was a craftsman, and he gave David a handmade chess set, which he treasured. In 1997 David experienced a horrific accident and had to be transported to Shriners Hospital in Galveston, Texas. There he received treatment for life threatening burns. He spent at least four months in Shriners Hospital enduring numerous surgeries and celebrating his ninth birthday with his mother, Amy, always at his side.

While at Shriners Hospital, nine-year-old David won the hearts of doctors, nurses, and staff members. David’s experiences at Shriners had a profound effect on him. Through Shriners Hospital, David was able to attend summer camps with other children that had experienced severe burns. These camps meant the world to him and as he grew into a young adult, he began to give back to Shriners Summer Camps by working as a camp counselor. He served camps in Colorado, Arizona, and Washington State. David always told his friends that working with the children at Shriners Summer Camps were the best times of his life. He strived to help the children understand that it did not matter what you look like on the outside, it’s what’s on the inside that matters. David’s experiences with counseling at the summer camps were near and dear to his heart. His dream was to someday have his own summer camp for children with special needs and those that had experienced severe burns as he had as a young child.

The young son of one of David’s friends said, “I wasn’t related to David, but he made me feel like he was, you know, like an uncle, like a big brother, generous, and kind.”

Serving as honorary pallbearers are Micah Addicks, Swank Backhus, Trevor Compean, Tyler Crowder, Shane Gray, and Travis Millard.

If you should desire, memorial contributions in David’s memory may be made to Shriners Hospital at donate.lovetotherescue.org.

You are invited to leave kind words and fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com.