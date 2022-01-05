DEBRA KISSLER

Debra Jean Kissler was born October 22, 1954, in Melbourne, Florida, and is a direct descendant and citizen of the Potawatomi Indian Tribe in Oklahoma. Debra passed away November 28, 2021 at the age of 67 in Richards, Texas.

Initially lived in Baltimore, Maryland, Debra at the age of six was moved to Madrid, New Mexico to live with her father. At age 15, Debbie acted in the Hollywood movie: “The McMasters” with Burl Ives. Debbie developed a love for acting and playing the guitar.

In 1973 Debbie graduated from Manzano High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She accepted Christ into her heart while acting in a play at a local church in Bernalillo, New Mexico. Moved to Texas and graduated from the University of Texas, she attended CFNI, a Christian Bible Institute, in Dallas, Texas and majored in music ministry and became a Chaplin.

In 1996 she moved to Houston and in 2000, met and was befriended by the McNeal’s. Debbie became an integral part of the whole family as a beloved sister, aunt, godmother and friend. In 2003 she received the Holy Ghost and in 2016 Debbie accepted her call to become an Evangelist.

Debbie is preceded in death by her mother, Violet Jean Kelly; father, Edward Kissler, uncle, Lonnie Perry; stepfather, Papa Kelly; brother, Michael Kelly; sister, Faye Kelly Hitches; sister-in-law, Kim Kelly.

She is survived by Sally Perry; nieces and nephew; by her surrogate family and her loving Hope Community Church family.