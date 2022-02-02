DIANE SHELTON 1948-2022

Diane Shelton, 73, of Richards, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at The Broadmore at Creekside Park in The Woodlands, TX. Memorial services will take place 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 5, at the First United Methodist Church in Richards, TX. Reception eel-ebration of life immediately following.

Diane was born in Baytown on October 2 I, 1948, the daughter of Charles Hubert Shelton and Nonna June (Duckett) Shelton. She graduated from Robert E . Lee High School and atte nded Sam Houston State University, where she was an Assistant Professor of Political Science which allowed her to study abroad. She spent time as a business owner but loved being a teacher. She taught school mist of her life until she retired. Diane was the mother of three children.

Diane is survived by her daughters, Candi DeJesus and husband John of Spring, Amanda Keisler, Randy Keisler and wife Diana of Richards; grandc hildren, Bretton, Caitton and Dominic DeJesus, Landon, Olivia and Jacob Keisler.