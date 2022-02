Pearlin D. Franklin, 87, of Navasota passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022. A Memorial Service will be set at a later date.

Born July 25, 1934 in Alto, Louisiana, Pearlin was the son of Chester and Alice (Little) Franklin. Pearlin loved his family and was a retired welder.

His wife Jerry Lean McHenry Franklin, his parents, Chester and Alice Franklin; one son, Henry Lee Franklin, four brothers, one granddaughter, and a long-time companion, Jimmie Chandler precede him in death.

Pearlin leaves behind to cherish his memories; four sons, Pearlin Franklin Jr., Charles and wife Sandra Franklin, Leon Chandler, and Keith Franklin; two daughters, Lisa Williams, and Wilma Davis; two brothers, John L . Franklin, Mayco Franklin; two sisters, Maxine O.I. Franklin and Beverly Ward; daughter in law, Althea Franklin; fifteen grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren.