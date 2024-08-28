DORIS SWONKE 1928 – 2024

Doris Virginia Picha Swonke, 96, of Plantersville, passed away Monday evening, August 5, 2024, at HCA Houston Healthcare in Conroe.

A gathering of family and friends took place Monday, August 12, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Plantersville. A parish rosary followed at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass celebrating her life was at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Edward C. Kucera, Jr. as the celebrant. The rite of committal followed in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Todd Swonke, Trent Ludtke, Joseph Miller, Jonathan Kujawa, Matt Reeh and Jonah Reeh.

Doris was born on February 19, 1928 in Moulton, TX to Carolina Mariea (Jilek) Picha and Tommy John Picha, where she grew up with her four siblings on the family farm. During her childhood, she worked hard, feeding the chickens and milking 5 cows early every morning, before starting on her long walk to Oak Grove School, where she later graduated as Class Valedictorian.

After graduating, Doris moved to Houston and resided with her sister, Bessie and brother- in-law, Leon. She got a job at Folgers Coffee Co. It was there that she met Freida Swonke, who along with her fiancé, Charlie Lake, set Doris up on a blind double date to a dance with Freida’s brother, Bennie. Doris and Bennie were married on October 2, 1948 in Houston, where they made their home and raised their four children. They went dancing together nearly every weekend until Bennie’s passing in 1991. Doris was content in her life as a wife, mother and homemaker. She was a fabulous cook, and her baking, especially her pies, became legendary.

A few years after moving to their second home in South Houston, Doris opened her home daycare, which she lovingly ran until she followed Bennie into retirement. They renovated their 100+ year old home in Plantersville, TX, where she lived for the remainder of her life.

When Bennie passed away suddenly, at the young age of 65, Doris felt such a profound sense of grief and loss, she questioned her children, “What am I going to do?” But the love of family and friends built her a bridge of hope and courage. Not only did she pick up where Bennie left off, tending to the farm, throwing out bales of hay to feed the cows, and fixing fences, she flourished within her St. Mary’s Church community, keeping busy with the Alter Society, baking dozens of delicious cakes and working the food line for the annual church bazaars for many decades.

Doris had an amazing ability of remembering the birthdates of literally every family member on both sides of her family. She loved playing dominoes. She was a master player up until her last few days. She was always up for a game of 42, with her weekly domino group at St. Mary’s, or a game (or 3) of Straight with her family.

Doris had a gentle heart, and a smile that lit up the room. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. One of the many things we will miss the most is hearing her laughter; it was contagious. She loved life. She lived simply, and wanted for nothing, except spending time with those she loved. She lived for her family and cherished her friendships. She enjoyed every opportunity to attend special occasions, but she was also perfectly content staying at her cozy home, where she could look after her flowers and her pets and watch her Astros on TV.

As a devout Christian, Doris was a fierce prayer warrior. So many times throughout the years she was known to say; “I am rich. I have God, I have my family, and my health. What more do I need?”

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie; her parents, Carrie and Tommy; her brothers, Tommy, Alvin, and Gilbert Picha; her sister and brother-in-law, Bessie and Leon Linbrugger; and her son-in-law, Jim Ludtke. She is survived by her four children: Larry (Joy) Swonke of Houston, TX, Carolyn Ludtke of Leander, TX, Peggy (Ken) Kujawa of Cedar Park, TX, and Donna (Michael) Reeh of Leander, TX.; fifteen grandchildren: Todd (Alissa), Ben, and Tiffany Swonke, Joseph (Kaye), Jill, and Jack Miller, Kristy (Adam) Smith, Katie (John) Spillar, Trent Ludtke, Cari (Skyler) Nelson, Jonathan (Lauren) Kujawa and Michael, Matt, Nick and Jonah Reeh; sixteen great grandchildren and one on the way, sisters-in-law, Janett Picha and Dora Picha, a brotherin- law, Leon Swonke, and a host of extended family and friends, and her beloved cat, Ruby.