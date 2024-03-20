EDYTHE LORRAINE “LANE” ABREU 1930 – 2024

On March 6, 2024, Edythe Lorraine “Lane” Abreu went to be with her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Lane lived a long and impactful life — she was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother (Nana), and great-grandmother with a selfless spirit and an incredible sense of humor.

Lane was born on April 2, 1930 in the town of Harlingen, Texas. She graduated high school in 1948, and then attended cosmetology school in Boston, Massachusetts. She coowned and worked at Carroll’s Giant Burger from the time it opened in 1966 until the business was sold in 2004.

Lane’s brother, Don, introduced her to his friend, Dylton Abreu, and the couple was married on June 24, 1989. Dylton says it was love at first sight — ever since the day they met, the two were inseparable. They bonded over their shared faith and desire to help those in need.

Lane was kind, loving, and hardworking. She lived by Matthew 7:12, which says, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Her favorite Bible verses included Psalm 100, John 3:16, 1 Timothy 3:2, and Philippians 4:13.

Lane had a true servant’s heart, always putting God and family first. Lane and Dylton served others through mission trips and volunteering at their church. Her family shared that she remained positive and smiling, never one to complain, even on the most challenging of days. Lane enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing Ping-Pong, participating in praise and worship in church, and she had many fond memories with family at the beach and the McGraws’farm. Her tendency for lateness became an inside joke and led to the establishment of “Nana time” — an hour earlier than the real start of an event.

In February of 2023, Lane moved to Bryan to be closer to family. She was happy to spend more time with loved ones. Her last year was filled with lots of laughter, wheelchair rides, eating peanut butter cups and ice cream on the porch, and girl time with her “little Buddy,” Angela. The family would like to thank her caregiver, Angela, and her nurse, Emily, for the wonderful care they gave Lane in her final year of life.

Lane is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Elizabeth Franks; father, Archie Franks; and siblings, Colleen Payton, Donald Tyler, and Juanita Tyler.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Dylton Abreu; her daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Hayden Barry, Cindy Armatys, Carolyn and Steve Discher, and Cathy and Jason Robison; son and daughter-inlaw, Kenneth and Vicki Watlington; step-son and daughterin- law, Russ and Donna Clements; grandchildren, Victoria Watlington, Meredith Watlington, Ashley Krolczyk and husband Matt, Trevor Barry and wife Bre, Ashley Armatys, Ryan Armatys, Katelyn Armatys, Lauren Discher, Lexie Discher, Drew Discher, Brandon Gaytan and wife Julie, Timothy Gaytan and wife Karley, Kayla Robison and husband Seth, Amy Robison, and Samantha Robison; and great-grandchildren, Brody, Rhett, Brynn, TJ, Ellie, Macie, Jacen, Nolan, and Hallie.

Lane will be missed dearly by her husband and best friend, Dylton, as well as her children, their families, and the many people she impacted through her kindness. They find peace in knowing that she is reunited with her mother, brother, and sisters, with whom she was very close.