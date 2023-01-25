ELIZABETH “BETH” PRILUCIK-FALCO 1921-2022

Elizabeth “Beth” Prilucik - Falco, of Navasota, lovingly called “Burr” by her family, completed a well-lived life and went to our Lord on the 22 of November. She was 101 years young and beloved by many. She was surrounded by her family at CHI College Station St. Joseph Health Center during her last Day on Earth.

Memorial services and interment will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, in the Madeley Chapel of Oakland Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Woodley of First United Methodist Church officiating.

Beth was born on October 7, 1921 in Beaumont Texas and grew up in Liberty Texas. She graduated Liberty High School in 1939. She loved Mayhaw jelly and as a youngster would help to scoop up the berries from the Trinity River marshes and load them up in her red wagon. Beth enjoyed tennis and the debate team during her school years and was voted as one of the three most beautiful girls her senior year. She worked in Houston on Saturdays and during the week at the Liberty County courthouse. Free time was spent at the Avalon dance club in Liberty with friends. With only a dollar you could get a hamburger, chips a drink and still have change left for 5-cent jukebox songs.

Beth metAlbert Prilucik in September 1941. Both knew they were meant for each other and were soon married on November 22, 1941, until his death in 1985.

In 1944 they moved to Navasota and opened their business “Tex Radio & Electric Company” on Washington Ave. Her early years were spent at the Navasota ASC office overseeing Grimes County cotton production surveys. Beth enjoyed her affiliation with the “Ladies Birthday club,” “Ladies VFW Auxiliary” & playing canasta and bridge with her lady friends. She enjoyed being a Republican Party chairperson for Grimes County. Beth loved cooking for family and friends on any occasion and was also an excellent seamstress. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Navasota. In the winter of her years, Beth found love again with Joe Falco and they were married on April 1996.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents Tignall Jones & May Ernest Henderson; brother, Jack Henderson and her husbands, Albert Edward Prilucik, Sr. and Joe Falco, Sr.

Survivors include daughter Jackie & Ed Martin; son, Eddy & Debbie Prilucik; grandchildren, Kathy & Danny Prescott, Laura & Allen Guillory, Nina & Jason Troth & Zachary Prilucik; great grandchildren, Farron & Justin Eickenhorst, Anthony & Hannan Fontana, Taylor & Alicia Fontana, & Gia Troth; great-great grandchildren, Briggs & Layke Eickenhorst; sister-in-law, Delores Henderson and first cousin Martha Lou Francis.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Remarkable Hospice, Dr. Prihoda and staff for the care they provided to her. Many thanks toAl & Kim Meschke, Ofelia & Ben Rodriguez and Paul & Barbara Britton for their neighborly support and friendship.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donation be made in her memory to: First United Methodist Church, PO Box 169, Navasota, Texas 77868.

You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www. lindleyrobertsonholt.com.