Eustacio (Stash) Valdez Ostigin, 80, was born on March 3, 1941, in Allen Farm, Texas, a little town outside Navasota. He went to be with his Lord and Savior September 13, 2021, in College Station, Texas.

Surviving to treasure his memories is his loving, devoted wife of forty-two years of marriage, Maria Inocencia Ostigin; sons, Eustacio Ostigin Jr., Thomas Ostigin and wife Dora and Stash J. Ostigin; daughters, Annette Pimentel and husband Rudy, Brenda Bolar and husband Edward, Myrna Lopez and husband Alex, Fermana Anaya, Eva Ostigin and Guera Ostigin; sisters, Augustina Arnold and Eva Ostigin; brother, Jauquin Ostigin; and many memories to love are his thirty-five grandchildren and numerous great grand children.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Teodoro and Fermana Ostigin; and two grandchildren, Naomi Ostigin and Jason Alwell.

Viewing was held 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, First Hispanic Church. Services were held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at First Hispanic Church. His final resting place took place in Country Cedar Hill Cemetery in Navasota.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Rios Funeral Directors, 21036 TX-494 Loop, New Caney, TX 77357.