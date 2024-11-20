FRANCES HELM HOWARD 1928 – 2024

Frances Howard, a woman of deep faith and devotion to her family, passed away on November 10, 2024, at the age of 96. Born at home in Whitesville, Kentucky to Ollie and Bessie Helm. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Clyde D. Howard, as well as her parents and five siblings.

As a mother to six children and grandmother to 44, her family was truly her greatest joy and proudest legacy. Her love, wisdom, humor and perseverance have impacted every one of her 6 children, 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren - with another due in May - and two great-great grandchildren. Her greatest pleasure was in the big Howard family gatherings throughout the year.

Frances’ children, who filled her with such pride, include Diana Rannik and husband, Matti, of Tomball, TX; Brent Howard and wife, Janice, of Teague, TX; Karen Nichols and husband, Bob, of Hempstead, TX; Janet Willoughby of Cypress, TX; Connie Crain and husband, Mike, of Cleburne, TX; Shelli James of Navasota, TX.

Frances was not just a homemaker, but a gifted seamstress, a skilled retail manager, and an avid roller skater in her day! She was a long-time resident of Navasota, where she was a member of Millican Baptist Church.

Frances’ celebration of life was held 10 a.m., Tuesday, November 19, at Klein Funeral Home, Tomball. Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, November 18. Grandson, Justin Crain, officiated the service in a tribute to his Mammaw.

Justin, along with grandsons Mark King, Darrel Howard, Daniel Howard, Jesse Willoughby, Cody Willoughby, Matthew Crain, and Spencer James will honor her as pallbearers. She will be laid to rest at Klein Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 249 in Pinehurst.

Frances Howard was a blessing to all who knew her. May our hearts be filled with remembered joy of her.